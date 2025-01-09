AIRLINK 209.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.56%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 10:12am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.45, a gain of Re0.27 against the greenback.

The rupee settled at 278.72 on Wednesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar charged ahead on Thursday underpinned by rising Treasury yields, putting the yen, sterling and euro under pressure near multi-month lows amid the shifting threat of tariffs.

The focus for markets in 2025 has been on US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies as he steps back into the White House on Jan. 20, with analysts expecting his policies to both bolster growth and add to price pressures.

CNN on Wednesday reported that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries.

On Monday, the Washington Post said Trump was looking at more nuanced tariffs, which he later denied.

That left the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, at 109.03, just shy of the two-year high it touched last week. The index gained 7% last year as traders adjusted expectations of a measured pace of US rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve last month jolted markets by projecting two rate cuts for 2025, down from four it had previously predicted, due to concerns about inflation as well as Trump administration policies.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, pressured by large builds in US fuel inventories last week, though concerns over tighter supplies from OPEC members and Russia capped the decline.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.88 a barrel by 0125 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.02.

Both benchmarks lost more than 1% on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and a bigger-than-expected rise in US fuel stockpiles weighed on prices.

This is an intra-day update

