Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 10:21am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.50, a gain of Re0.12 against the greenback.

The rupee settled at 278.62 on Monday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers on Tuesday as traders considered whether President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs would be less aggressive than promised.

On Monday, the greenback slid against the likes of the euro and sterling following a report in the Washington Post that Trump’s aides were exploring plans that would apply tariffs only on sectors seen as critical to US national or economic security.

However, the currency made up some of the ground after Trump denied the report in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against the euro, sterling and four other rivals, edged up to 108.38, after dropping as low as 107.74 overnight, its weakest since Dec. 30.

On Jan. 2, the index pushed as high as 109.58 for the first time since November 2022, in large part due to expectations that Trump’s promised fiscal stimulus, reduced regulation and higher tariffs will boost US growth.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses into a second straight session on Tuesday on technical correction after last week’s rally, while forecasts for ample supply and a firm dollar also weighed.

Brent futures fell 28 cents, or 0.37%, to $76.02 a barrel by 0148 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.45%, to settle at $73.23.

Both benchmarks rose for five days in a row last week and settled at their highest levels since October on Friday, partly due to expectations of more fiscal stimulus to revitalise China’s faltering economy.

This is an intra-day update

