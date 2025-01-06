Shan Masood keeps S.Africa at bay as Pakistan fight on in second Test

AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CAPE TOWN: Captain Shan Masood is unbeaten on 137 as Pakistan continue to defy hosts South Africa having gone to lunch on 312 for three in their second innings on the fourth day of the second and final Test at Newlands on Monday, but still trailing by 109 runs.

Masood has taken advantage of the flat wicket to score his fifth Test century and will resume after the interval with Saud Shakeel, who has 16. Pakistan are effectively four wickets down after batter Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day and will now be wary of the new ball that is available in three overs.

South Africa picked up two wickets in the session, as Khurram Shahzad was caught by Keshav Maharaj at point off seamer Marco Jansen for 18.

Kagiso Rabada bowled Kamran Ghulam for 28, a delivery that nipped back off the wicket and crashed into the off-stump.

They decided not to review a leg before wicket appeal against Saud late in the session that was given not out off the bowling of 18-year-old speedster Kwena Maphaka.

Replays showed the ball was crashing into the stumps. It has been a slog on a wicket that has remained good for batting despite the expectation it would break up having baked under the hot Cape Town sun.

The visitors are responding to South Africa’s massive first innings score of 615, in which Ryan Rickelton (259), Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne (100) all scored centuries.

Captain Shan Masood leads Pakistan fight back in second Test

Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in their first innings and asked to follow on, but led by Masood are making a much better fight of it.

South Africa have already claimed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

