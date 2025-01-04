AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Sports

Rickelton’s 257 puts S Africa in control v Pakistan

Published January 4, 2025
CAPE TOWN: Makeshift opener Ryan Rickelton posted the joint seventh highest score by a South African in Test cricket with 259 to help his side to a massive 566 for seven at tea on day two of the second and final Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Saturday.

The left-hander was dismissed 10 minutes before the interval having struck 29 fours and three sixes in a 343-ball stay at the wicket that has put his side firmly in control of the contest.

Rickelton put on a partnership of 235 with captain Temba Bavuma (106) on the first day and 148 with Kyle Verreynne (100) as the South African batters made hay in the sweltering conditions in Cape Town.

Having been elevated to open the innings due to an injury to Tony de Zorzi, Rickelton was finally dismissed when he attempted a tired swipe at seamer Mir Hamza and skied a catch to Mohammad Abbas at mid-on.

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put South Africa in strong position

Tall all-rounder Marco Jansen is unbeaten on 57 from 48 balls and will resume after the interval with Keshav Maharaj, who has two.

Rickelton, who scored his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka last month, resumed in the morning session on 176 and continued where he left off in seeing off Pakistan’s second new ball.

Verreynne hits out

The tourists removed David Bedingham for five as he became wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s fifth victim of the innings, this time off the bowling of Abbas (2-93) with a poor shot outside off-stump.

That brought Verreynne to the wicket and after a nervous start, he unleashed his full array of strokes on the tiring tourists, reaching his fourth Test century from 144 balls with five sixes before he was caught by Aamer Jamal on the midwicket boundary off spinner Salman Agha (3-129).

When Pakistan bat, they will be without in-form opener Saim Ayub due to an ankle fracture sustained in the field on the first morning, limiting them to nine wickets in each of their innings.

Ayub is expected to be out for around six weeks and will be a doubt for Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy squad.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

Ryan Rickelton PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

