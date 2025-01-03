Oil extends gains on optimism over policy support for growth

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Friday after closing at their highest in more than two months in the prior session, amid hopes that governments around the world may increase policy support to revive economic growth that would lift fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.15 a barrel by 0420 GMT, after settling at its highest since Oct. 25 on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 25 cents, or 0.3%, at $73.38 a barrel, with Thursday’s close its highest since Oct. 14.

Both contracts are on track for their second weekly increase after investors returned from holidays, improving trade liquidity.

Factory activity in Asia, Europe and the US ended 2024 on a soft note as expectations for the New Year soured due to growing trade risks from Donald Trump’s impending return to the US presidency and China’s fragile economic recovery.

“The December PMIs for Asia were a mixed bag, but we continue to expect manufacturing activity and GDP growth in the region to remain subdued in the near term,” Capital Economics analysts said in a note, referring to purchasing managers’ indexes data published on Thursday.

“With growth set to struggle and inflation below target in most countries, we think central banks in Asia will continue to loosen policy.”

Lower interest rates should spur more economic growth that would lead to higher fuel consumption.

Investors are eyeing further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year to support the US economy, while China’s President Xi Jinping has pledged more proactive policies to promote growth.

“As China’s economic trajectory is poised to play a pivotal role in 2025, hopes are pinned on government stimulus measures to drive increased consumption and bolster oil demand growth in the months ahead,” StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said.

The market also eyes upcoming crude prices from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices set for second annual loss in a row

Saudi Arabia may raise crude prices for Asian buyers in February for the first time in three months, tracking gains in Middle East benchmark prices last month, traders said. In the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, gasoline and distillate inventories jumped last week as refineries ramped up output, though fuel demand hit a two-year low.

Crude stockpiles fell less than expected, down 1.2 million barrels to 415.6 million barrels last week compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.8-million-barrel draw.

Traders are paying close attention to recent weather forecasts as expectations of a cold snap in the US and Europe over the coming weeks could boost demand for diesel as a substitute for natural gas for heating.

Investors are also bracing for Trump’s presidency ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

“Trump’s tariffs on China and their impact on global demand patterns will be central to oil prices in 2025,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.