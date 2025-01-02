AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.48%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.69%)
HASCOL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.89%)
MLCF 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.95%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.17%)
OGDC 227.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.4%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.95%)
PIBTL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
PPL 200.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.07%)
PRL 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
PTC 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.17%)
SEARL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (4.37%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.87%)
TOMCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
TRG 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.07%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 67.2 (0.54%)
BR30 38,799 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 117,941 Increased By 933.3 (0.8%)
KSE30 37,157 Increased By 292.6 (0.79%)
Jan 02, 2025
Markets

Buying rally continues: KSE-100 surges nearly 1,300 points

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jan, 2025 10:32am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,300 points during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 118,290.28, an increase of 1,282.20 points or 1.1%.

Experts attributed the buying momentum to improved macroeconomic indicators, including a decline in inflation rate, raising hopes for a further cut in policy rate.

“CPI for December 2024 came in at an encouraging 4.1% (the lowest since April 2018), as macroeconomic stabilization under IMF directives continues to take root,” said Intermarket Securities, in a note.

“Equities, especially cyclicals, should remain an attractive vehicle for investment as the lagged impact of interest rate cuts gradually leads to improvements in consumption and industrial output going forward.”

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 4.1% on a year-on-year basis in December 2024, a reading below that of November 2024 when it stood at 4.9%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, PSX kicked off the new year with a bang, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled above the 117,000 level after a gain of nearly 1,900 points

Buying was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, fertilizer, automobile assemblers, commercial banks and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including PSO, SHEL, OGDC, POL, ENGRO, HBL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

Internationally, Asian stocks began the year on a dour note on Thursday as they struggled for traction after a jittery close to 2024, while the US dollar charged higher and investor sentiment stayed cautious ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The start of the New Year was shaping up to be a less favourable one for equities, as uncertainty over the policies of incoming US President Trump and a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook looked set to dominate the market rhetoric for now.

While global shares, closed out 2024 with a strong yearly gain of nearly 16%, they had clocked a monthly loss of more than 2% in December.

The same was the case for MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which slid 1.2% in December though it registered a gain of more than 7% for 2024.

The index lasted down 0.5% in the early Asian session on Thursday, with volume thinned due to a trading holiday in Japan.

This is an intra-day update



Comments

