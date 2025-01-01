AGL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 217.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.91%)
BOP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.95%)
DCL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.59%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.62%)
DGKC 107.81 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.75%)
FCCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.31%)
FFL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (4.06%)
HUMNL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
MLCF 49.85 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (8.51%)
NBP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 227.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 203.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.11%)
PRL 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
SEARL 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.1%)
TELE 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.43%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TREET 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,416 Increased By 28.3 (0.23%)
BR30 37,817 Decreased By -888.7 (-2.3%)
KSE100 116,696 Increased By 1568.7 (1.36%)
KSE30 36,776 Increased By 593.3 (1.64%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index surges over 1,800 points as 2025 trading begins

BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 11:11am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the new year with a bang, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by over 1,800 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 116,938.70, an increase of 1,811.80 points or 1.57%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors, including automobiles, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and pharmaceuticals.

Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, ENGRO, MCB and MEBL traded in the green.

Investor interest is fuelled by expectations of a further cut in policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is anticipated later this month.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rolled out ‘Uraan Pakistan’, a five-year national economic plan aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth.

On Tuesday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index closed the last trading day of 2024 nearly flat, settling at 115,126.90, down by 132.09 points or 0.11.

PSX has experienced a remarkable comeback in the year 2024, following years of lacklustre performance. Stocks surged by 84.34%, making it the second-best-performing market globally, analysts said.

Over the last 18 months, the PSX has been the top-performing market in the world with a 178% gain. This represents the strongest performance in Pakistan’s 77-year history over such a short period.

“Despite this record-breaking rally, Pakistan stocks are still trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 6.3x, signalling the significant potential for further growth, “ said Muhammad Sohial, leading analyst and CEO of Topline Securities.

Internationally, India’s benchmark indexes were muted on Wednesday, the first session of 2025, with analysts expecting markets to drift sideways until the quarterly earnings season starts next week.

The Nifty 50 dipped by 0.11% at 23,617.75 points as of 9:35am IST, while the BSE Sensex was off 0.09% at 78,057.81.

Other Asian markets were also muted, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 0.1% as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continue to weigh on emerging markets.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies Pakistan stocks in 2024

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 Index surges over 1,800 points as 2025 trading begins

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories