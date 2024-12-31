AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Dec 31, 2024
Pakistan

Govt increases petrol price by Rs0.56, HSD’s by Rs2.96 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from January 1, 2025
BR Web Desk Published December 31, 2024

The federal government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs0.56, taking the rate to Rs252.66 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was raised by Rs2.96 to Rs258.34 per litre, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

The new prices come into effect from January 1, 2025.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the petrol price could increase by 11 paisa per litre but the price of HSD was likely to hike by Rs 3.62 per litre for the next fortnight from January 1, 2025.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government had kept the price of petrol unchanged and reduced High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs3.05 per litre for the next fortnight

