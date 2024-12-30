AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mitchell Hay cameo lifts New Zealand to 186-5 in 2nd Sri Lanka T20

AFP Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 03:54pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand made 186-5, boosted by a late cameo from Mitchell Hay, batting first against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 at Mount Maunganui on Monday.

New Zealand won the first of three matches on Saturday by eight runs.

In their attempt to wrap up the series New Zealand produced a steady performance until Hay opened up with three overs remaining.

In the final 18 deliveries New Zealand scored 43 runs, 35 of them coming from Hay as he atoned for his first-ball duck in game one.

It was again a shaky start for New Zealand with Rachin Ravindra, who has never settled as an opener, out for one in the third over. Tim Robinson was more confident at the other end and with Mark Chapman the pair put on 69 for the second wicket.

Duffy bowls New Zealand to T20 victory over Sri Lanka

But in the 10th over, after belting the first ball from Wanindu Hasaranga over the midwicket fence, Robinson misread the next delivery and was bowled for 41.

Another wrong’un from Hasaranga undid Chapman who was stumped for 42 off 29 deliveries.

Glenn Phillips belted a rapid 23 before he was caught attempting to pull Matheesha Pathirana over the boundary.

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand’s batting hero in the first match, was run out for 18 by Binura Fernando one delivery after Binura had missed a wide open chance to run out Hay on seven.

Hasaranga returned the best figures for Sri Lanka with 2-28.

Avishka Fernando Twenty20 cricket Glenn Phillips Pathum Nissanka Mount Maunganui Rachin Ravindra Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Bhanuka Rajaaksa Zakary Foulkes

Comments

200 characters

Mitchell Hay cameo lifts New Zealand to 186-5 in 2nd Sri Lanka T20

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 3,900 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Fertilizer plants: Subsidised gas supply fuels circular debt

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

Read more stories