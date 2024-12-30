AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Oil holds steady in thin holiday trade

Reuters Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 03:26pm

LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Monday in thin holiday trade at the end of the year, as traders awaited more Chinese and US economic data later this week to assess growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures eased 4 cents to $74.13 a barrel by 0948 GMT.

The more active March contract was at $73.75 a barrel, also down 4 cents.

US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1 cent to $70.59 a barrel.

Both contracts rose about 1.4% last week buoyed by a larger-than-expected drawdown from US crude inventories in the week ended Dec. 20 as refiners ramped up activity and the holiday season boosted fuel demand.

Oil prices were also supported by optimism for Chinese economic growth next year that could lift demand from the top crude oil importing nation.

To revive growth, Chinese authorities have agreed to issue a record 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds in 2025, Reuters reported last week.

“Global oil consumption reached an all-time high in 2024 despite China underperforming expectations, and oil stockpiles are heading into next year at relatively low levels,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, senior commodity strategist at Marex.

“Going forward, China economic data is expected to improve as the recent stimulus measures take hold in 2025. Also, lower rates in the US and elsewhere should be supportive of oil consumption.”

China has also issued at least 152.49 million metric tons of crude oil import quotas to independent refiners in a second batch for 2025 so far, trade sources said on Monday.

Oil prices up on large draw from US crude stocks

Separately, the World Bank has raised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2024 and 2025, but warned that subdued household and business confidence, along with headwinds in the property sector, would remain a drag next year.

Investors are eyeing China’s PMI factory surveys due on Tuesday and the US ISM survey for December to be released on Friday.

In Europe, hopes for a new deal to transit Russian gas through Ukraine are fading after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no time left this year to sign a new deal.

The loss of piped Russian gas should see Europe import more liquefied natural gas (LNG), analysts said.

