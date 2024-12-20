AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,500 points

BR Web Desk Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 12:07pm

A day after a historic selloff at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), positive momentum was witnessed on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,500 points during the first half of trading.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 107,843.59, an increase of 1,568.62 points or 1.48%.

Buying interest was seen in key sectors including cement, commercial banks fertilizer and oil and gas exploration companies.

Index-heavy stocks including MCB, MEBL, NBP, UBL, OGDC, PPL and HUBCO traded in the green.

“The recent market pullback has opened up valuations, creating attractive entry points for investors looking to capitalize on the dip in equities,” said Intermarket Securities in a note on Friday.

On Thursday, massive selling was observed at the PSX, as equities entered a correction phase, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing around 106,200 after a historic single-day loss of 4,795 points.

Investors attributed the steep decline to news of the government considering a tax amendment bill that proposes increased restrictions on non-filers in areas such as real estate, equity, and auto purchases.

Globally, Asian shares were pinned near three-month lows on Friday as investors awaited key US inflation data that could either ease or worsen concerns about price pressures, while the dollar towered at two-year peaks.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, fell 0.4% on Friday and was headed for a weekly drop of 2.6%. It is, however, up over 8% for the year.

The closely watched inflation gauge - the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - is due later in the day.

Forecasts are centred on a monthly rise of 0.2% for November, and any upward surprises there could lead markets to further scale back bets for US policy easing next year.

Futures imply just 37 basis points of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2025, less than two cuts, after the US central bank turned hawkish at its last meeting of the year.

A rate cut is not fully priced in until June.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Read more stories