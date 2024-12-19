AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Airstrikes target several parts of Yemen, Houthi Al Masirah TV says

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024
Photo courtesy: X

CAIRO: Airstrikes targeted several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hodeidah port early Thursday, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of Yemen, reported.

Airstrikes targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital Sanaa, Al Masirah TV added.

Houthi drone hits central Israeli residential building

Yemen’s SABA news agency said four raids targeted the port of Hodeidah and two targeted the Ras Issa oil facility.

