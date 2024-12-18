AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.04%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
CNERGY 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.29%)
DGKC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.44%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
FFBL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
FFL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.81%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.65%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NBP 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-9.37%)
OGDC 223.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.18%)
PAEL 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
PIBTL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
PPL 204.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-0.85%)
PRL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.13%)
PTC 26.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.04%)
TELE 9.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.25%)
TRG 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.88%)
UNITY 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.32%)
BR100 12,254 Decreased By -44.6 (-0.36%)
BR30 38,561 Decreased By -316.8 (-0.81%)
KSE100 113,776 Decreased By -1084.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,857 Decreased By -339.4 (-0.94%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 10:46am

A day after selling pressure, bullish momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 116,000 level after gaining over 1,200 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 116,069.06, an increase of 1,208.38 points or 1.05%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PRL, NRL, SSGC, SNGP, OGDC, PPL, ENGRO, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in green.

The buying momentum comes on the back of improved economic indicators and a reduction in policy rate, which has diverted liquidity to the equities.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $729 million in November 2024 compared to a deficit of $148 million in the same month of the previous year, data released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

This was the fourth consecutive month of a current account surplus.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile session as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 1,300 to settle at 114,860.68.

Globally, stocks stalled while the dollar drifted higher on Wednesday as investors made last-minute adjustments to portfolios in the countdown to the year’s final salvo of central bank meetings, while news of a potential Nissan-Honda tie-up lifted car stocks.

S&P 500 futures were flat in the Asia session after the index fell in US trade. European futures and FTSE futures were about 0.2% lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was huddled near a two-week low and had inched 0.2% higher by afternoon.

Traders have been driving up US yields and the US dollar accordingly, with benchmark 10-year yields touching one-month highs around 4.4% overnight, before settling at 4.39%.

Moves in the Asia session were small, muted by the upcoming Fed meeting and central bank meetings in Japan, Britain, Norway and Sweden on Thursday.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index Asian stock markets KSE100 index psx companies KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories