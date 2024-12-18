AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 211.98 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (2.03%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.79%)
DCL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.8%)
DGKC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-3.34%)
FCCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
FFBL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-4.36%)
FFL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.29%)
HUBC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.93 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.87%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.07%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 222.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PAEL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
PIBTL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.78%)
PPL 200.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.43%)
PRL 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.86%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
SEARL 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-5.57%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.38%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.67%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.46%)
TRG 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.21%)
UNITY 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.91%)
BR100 12,039 Decreased By -259.9 (-2.11%)
BR30 37,793 Decreased By -1084 (-2.79%)
KSE100 112,535 Decreased By -2325.9 (-2.02%)
KSE30 35,402 Decreased By -793.9 (-2.19%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling pressure returns, KSE-100 drops more than 2,000 points

  • After a positive open, bears return to take charge at PSX
BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 02:15pm

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 2,000 points, after briefly crossing 116,000 level, during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

The KSE-100 kicked off trading on a positive note hitting an intra-day high of 116,236.70.

At 2:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 112,747.31, a decrease of 2,113.37 points or 1.84%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PRL, NRL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, ENGRO, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in red.

Earlier, buying momentum was observed which came on the back of improved economic indicators and a reduction in policy rate, which has diverted liquidity to the equities.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $729 million in November 2024 compared to a deficit of $148 million in the same month of the previous year, data released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

This was the fourth consecutive month of a current account surplus.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile session as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell over 1,300 to settle at 114,860.68.

Globally, stocks stalled while the dollar drifted higher on Wednesday as investors made last-minute adjustments to portfolios in the countdown to the year’s final salvo of central bank meetings, while news of a potential Nissan-Honda tie-up lifted car stocks.

S&P 500 futures were flat in the Asia session after the index fell in US trade. European futures and FTSE futures were about 0.2% lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was huddled near a two-week low and had inched 0.2% higher by afternoon.

Traders have been driving up US yields and the US dollar accordingly, with benchmark 10-year yields touching one-month highs around 4.4% overnight, before settling at 4.39%.

Moves in the Asia session were small, muted by the upcoming Fed meeting and central bank meetings in Japan, Britain, Norway and Sweden on Thursday.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index Asian stock markets KSE100 index psx companies KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Selling pressure returns, KSE-100 drops more than 2,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

As bitcoin soars, luxury brands consider accepting crypto payments

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Interest rate cut to help stimulate economic growth: PM

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Read more stories