AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 211.05 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (1.58%)
BOP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.5%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.7%)
DFML 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.77%)
DGKC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-3.83%)
FCCL 35.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.28%)
FFBL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-3.92%)
FFL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.15%)
HUBC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.63%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.24%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 221.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.52%)
PAEL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.55%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
PPL 199.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-3.21%)
PRL 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PTC 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.95%)
SEARL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.93 (-5.38%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
TREET 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.38%)
TRG 59.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.15%)
UNITY 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.38%)
BR100 12,076 Decreased By -222.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 37,921 Decreased By -956 (-2.46%)
KSE100 112,405 Decreased By -2456 (-2.14%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -835.9 (-2.31%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady while market eyes Fed rate decision

Reuters Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 01:07pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices traded in a narrow range early on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while weighing up the potential supply impact of tighter sanctions on Russia.

Brent futures inched up 1 cent at $73.20 a barrel at 0420 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 cent to $70.08 a barrel.

The market is watching out for clues on interest rate moves for 2025 following the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting, which ends later on Wednesday, analysts said.

“Additional sanctions from the West may limit some losses in today’s session, but a cautious tone persists in the lead-up to the FOMC meeting,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“Looking ahead, oil prices are likely to remain constrained within their current range, with subdued price action expected to persist through the end of the year,” Yeap added.

The Fed on Wednesday is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time since its policy easing cycle began.

“Projections for rate cuts in 2025 are being second-guessed, especially with Trump planning a comeback on January 20,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst with Phillip Nova.

“There is a prevailing narrative that Trump’s policies may lead to inflation, which, coupled with concerns about potential interference with the Federal Reserve’s autonomy, is causing oil investors to remain cautious,” she added.

Lower rates decrease borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Oil dips on demand concerns as investors await Fed meeting

Meanwhile, the European Union on Tuesday adopted a 15th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, adding an additional 33 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet used for transporting crude or petroleum products. Britain also sanctioned 20 ships for carrying illicit Russian oil.

The fresh sanctions could stoke further oil price volatility though so far they have not succeeded in shutting Russia out of the global oil trade.

In the US, American Petroleum Institute data on Tuesday showed that crude stocks fell by 4.69 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 13, a source said.

Gasoline inventories rose by 2.45 million barrels, and distillate stocks rose by 744,000 barrels, according to the source.

Analysts projected US energy firms pulled about 1.6 million barrels of crude from storage during the week ended Dec. 13, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its oil storage data on Wednesday.

Oil prices US dollar WTI US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

