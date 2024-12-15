AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Afghan coal mine collapse traps 32: provincial official

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 05:48pm
KABUL: A coal mine collapsed in northern Afghanistan trapping 32 miners, a provincial official told AFP on Sunday, adding rescuers had been working for hours to reach the men.

The mine in Dara-i Sof Payin district of Samangan province collapsed late Saturday, Samangan governor spokesman, Esmat Muradi, told AFP.

“Thirty-two people are trapped and it’s not clear how many of them are dead or alive,” he added.

“Excavators and rescuers have been working since early morning but unfortunately the opening to the mine is not cleared yet.”

At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast

There is scant oversight of Afghanistan’s mining industry and deadly accidents are common.

Along with coal, Afghanistan mines marble, minerals, gold and gemstones, but workers often operate in rudimentary pits without proper equipment or safety gear.

At least 10 miners died in February 2022 after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Baghlan.

In June 2020, seven workers were killed after a gas blast caused a cave-in at a mine in Samangan.

A year earlier, at least 30 people died when a gold mine collapsed in Badakhshan province, where another gold mine collapsed in January last year with unknown casualties.

