AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.33%)
BOP 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.31%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.97%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
FFL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.06%)
HUBC 119.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.12%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.26%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
PPL 179.89 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.34%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.45%)
PTC 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.48%)
SEARL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.63%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.46%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,735 Increased By 211.9 (1.84%)
BR30 36,304 Increased By 753.8 (2.12%)
KSE100 110,783 Increased By 1886.6 (1.73%)
KSE30 34,393 Increased By 584.5 (1.73%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 10:48am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.12, a loss of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 278.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar traded close to a two-week high versus the yen on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated reading of US inflation that could provide clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Investors will also watch headlines from China’s closed-door Central Economic Work Conference, which runs this week.

The anitipodean currencies got a boost at the start of the week after Beijing pledged more fiscal and monetary support for the economy next year, although that was overshadowed by Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia dovish statement. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is due to speak later on Wednesday.

The dollar eased 0.12% to 151.80 yen as of 0045 GMT, but remained close to the overnight peak of 152.18 yen, its strongest level since Nov. 27.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major peers, was steady at 106.36, after rising to a one-week high of 106.63 in the previous session.

Traders currently assign 85% odds to a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed on Dec. 18.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday, with market participants expecting demand to rise in the world’s largest crude importer, after Beijing announced a looser monetary policy to stimulate economic growth in China.

Brent crude futures gained 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.55 a barrel by 0430 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.95.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

Read more stories