Japan’s Nikkei reverses course to close tad higher; focus stays on US inflation data

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average erased losses to end marginally higher on Wednesday as investors bought back cheap stocks, while a key inflation report from the United States weighed on sentiment as it is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

The Nikkei ended 0.01% higher at 39,372.23, after falling as much as 0.65% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix rose 0.29% to 2,749.31.

“There were little market-moving cues today but investors bought back stocks when stocks fell to reasonable levels,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But gains were limited by caution for the outcome of the U.S. consumer price report,” he said.

Japanese equities opened lower, tracking declines in Wall Street’s main indexes on Tuesday ahead of the November inflation data due on Wednesday - one of the last major reports ahead of the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Investors also awaited the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy decision due on Dec. 19.

Nikkei gains on weaker yen

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has signalled readiness to hike rates again in the near term if the bank becomes more convinced that inflation will stay around 2%, backed by solid consumption and wage growth.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 0.37% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

Chip-related heavyweights fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron losing 0.51% and 0.49%, respectively.

Chip-making device supplier Disco fell 3.65% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries jumped 10.28% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei. Peer IHI rose 6.25%.

TopCon surged 23% to a daily limit as the eyecare products maker said it is exploring going private among other measures to raise corporate value, following reports that private equity firms were placing bids to take the firm private.