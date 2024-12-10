KSE-100 surges past 111,000 mark on improved economic indicators

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surpassing the 111,000 level amid a gain of over 1,600 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 111,575.85, a gain of 1,605.47 points or 1.46%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including power generation, refinery, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, fertilizer, automobile assemblers and cement. Index-heavy stocks including HCAR, MCB, MEBL, MARI, OGDC, PPL and SHEL traded in the green.

The rally was underpinned by improving macroeconomic indicators, notably high inflows of remittances, according to market experts.

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $2.92 billion in November 2024, 4.5% lower when compared to $3.05 billion in October 2024, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a year-on-year basis, remittances increased by 29.1% against $2.26 billion in the same month of the previous year. During 5MFY25, remittances went up by 33.6% YoY to $14.8 billion as compared to $11.1 billion in 5MFY24.

Investor interest is also driven by optimism of further cuts in interest rates after a significant decrease in the inflation rate, which declined to 4.9% in November.

On Monday, PSX continued its bullish trend and hit new highest-ever levels settling at 109,970.38, an increase of 916.43 points or 0.84%.

Globally, China and Hong Kong stocks surged at open on Tuesday after top policymakers vowed to ramp up policy stimulus to spur growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rallied 3.2% at open, while the Shanghai Composite index added 2.6%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng jumped 3.2% at open, adding to Monday’s 2.8% gain.

The tech index surged 4.2%.

Next year, China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy, the first easing of its stance in some 14 years, alongside a more proactive fiscal policy to spur economic growth, state media Xinhua reported after-market on Monday, citing a readout of a meeting of top Communist Party officials, the Politburo.

