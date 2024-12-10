AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.79%)
CNERGY 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.81%)
DCL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.28%)
DFML 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-4.7%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.63%)
FCCL 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.39%)
FFBL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.68%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.95%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.68%)
KOSM 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
MLCF 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.2%)
NBP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.99%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-2.07%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-8.35%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.52%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.28%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.83%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.89%)
SEARL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-3.34%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.66%)
TOMCL 35.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.83%)
TREET 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.53%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
UNITY 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.15%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.84%)
BR100 11,534 Decreased By -215.9 (-1.84%)
BR30 35,274 Decreased By -897.1 (-2.48%)
KSE100 109,206 Decreased By -764.5 (-0.7%)
KSE30 33,910 Decreased By -221 (-0.65%)
Dec 10, 2024
Markets

KSE-100 surges past 111,000 mark on improved economic indicators

BR Web Desk Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 11:36am

Bullish momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surpassing the 111,000 level amid a gain of over 1,600 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 111,575.85, a gain of 1,605.47 points or 1.46%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including power generation, refinery, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, fertilizer, automobile assemblers and cement. Index-heavy stocks including HCAR, MCB, MEBL, MARI, OGDC, PPL and SHEL traded in the green.

The rally was underpinned by improving macroeconomic indicators, notably high inflows of remittances, according to market experts.

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $2.92 billion in November 2024, 4.5% lower when compared to $3.05 billion in October 2024, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a year-on-year basis, remittances increased by 29.1% against $2.26 billion in the same month of the previous year. During 5MFY25, remittances went up by 33.6% YoY to $14.8 billion as compared to $11.1 billion in 5MFY24.

Investor interest is also driven by optimism of further cuts in interest rates after a significant decrease in the inflation rate, which declined to 4.9% in November.

On Monday, PSX continued its bullish trend and hit new highest-ever levels settling at 109,970.38, an increase of 916.43 points or 0.84%.

Globally, China and Hong Kong stocks surged at open on Tuesday after top policymakers vowed to ramp up policy stimulus to spur growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rallied 3.2% at open, while the Shanghai Composite index added 2.6%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng jumped 3.2% at open, adding to Monday’s 2.8% gain.

The tech index surged 4.2%.

Next year, China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy, the first easing of its stance in some 14 years, alongside a more proactive fiscal policy to spur economic growth, state media Xinhua reported after-market on Monday, citing a readout of a meeting of top Communist Party officials, the Politburo.

This is an intra-day update

