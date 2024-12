Australia were all out for 337, a lead of 157, in reply to India’s first innings total of 180 on day two of the day-night second Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

Travis Head top scored for the hosts with a blazing 140, while Marnus Labuschagne made 64.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets apiece for India, who are 1-0 up in the five-Test series.