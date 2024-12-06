AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.37%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
DCL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
DFML 43.94 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.81%)
DGKC 96.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.19%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.83%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
MLCF 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.89%)
NBP 75.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 195.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.22%)
PAEL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.45%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
PPL 173.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.86%)
PRL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.37%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.24%)
SEARL 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.26%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.11%)
TOMCL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.74%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TREET 18.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.92%)
TRG 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.97%)
UNITY 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.03%)
BR100 11,657 Increased By 6.4 (0.06%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -259.3 (-0.73%)
KSE100 108,810 Increased By 570.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 33,861 Increased By 167.7 (0.5%)
Dec 06, 2024
Markets

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 mark as relentless buying continues

BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 10:28am

Relentless buying continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday. The benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed 109,000 for the first time in history with a gain of over 1,000 points during the opening hours of trading.

At 9:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 109,247.12, an increase of 1,008.16 points or 0.93%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, OMCs, and oil and gas exploration companies. Index-heavy stocks including PPL, MARI, SSGC, SNGP, MCB, NBP, UBL and DFML traded in the green.

The positive trend is fuelled by heightened investor confidence and robust market sentiment surrounding expectations of a substantial rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting, scheduled for December 16, 2024.

On Thursday, the bull run continued as PSX hit new highest-ever levels with impressive gains on the back of strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 3,134.63 points or 2.98% and closed at its new highest-ever level of 108,238.97 points.

In a key development, Saudi Arabia extended the term of its $3 billion deposits with Pakistan for an additional year to further support Pakistan’s economy.

The deposits placed with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) matured on Thursday, however, at the federal government’s request, Saudi Arabia has announced to extension of its term for another year.

Globally, Asian stocks slipped on Friday on political ructions in South Korea, while US dollar bulls waited anxiously to see if US payrolls challenged or cemented expectations of a rate cut this month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% in part due to a 1.7% drop in South Korea’s KOSPI.

South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party said on Friday lawmakers were on standby after receiving many reports of another martial law declaration, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday. In other places, China’s blue chips rose 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

