AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No stopping KSE-100 as index crosses 108,000 with over 3,000-point gain

  • Buying supported by positive economic indicators, lower inflation reading, expectations of cut in key policy rate
BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 03:29pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder

There was no stopping the KSE-100 on Thursday as a wider market buying spree propelled the benchmark index to cross the 108,000 level with a gain of over over 3,000 points during intra-day trading.

At 3:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 108,237.52, an increase of 3,133.18 points or 3.07%.

It was a day that saw the KSE-100 gradually increase throughout the session as buying continued across the wider market. Interest was seen in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery, power generation, fertilizer and commercial banks. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, NRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, NBP, MEBL and MCB traded in the green.

Experts say the ongoing buying by local institutions, coupled with high trading volumes, reflects strong investor confidence, which is fuelled by expectations of declining interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The MPC is scheduled to meet on December 16, 2024.

On Wednesday, PSX maintained its bullish trend and hit new levels on the back of investors’ strong interest in expectations of further decrease in interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

The benchmark index surged by 545.26 points and closed at its new highest-ever level of 105,104.34 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks face selling pressure from foreign investors for a second consecutive month in November amid worries over potential US tariff hikes on regional exports under the incoming Donald Trump administration next year.

Foreigners net withdrew $15.88 billion out of equity markets in Taiwan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, following a net $15.38 billion worth of sales in the prior month, LSEG data showed. It was their largest monthly net selling since June 2022.

Last month, Trump pledged to impose significant tariffs on the United States’ three largest trading partners, including China, a move that could impact regional exports heavily reliant on strong supply chains with China.

This is an intra-day update

