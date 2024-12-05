AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 11:11am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.85, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally the euro was subdued on Thursday after the widely expected collapse of the French government, stoking worries about the region’s second-biggest economic power, while the South Korean won steadied in the aftermath of the martial law debacle

The single currency was fetching $1.0514, trading in tight ranges in early Asian hours but was close to the two-year low of $1.03315 it touched at the end of November as traders brace for a long-winded reckoning for France.

Markets are pricing in 60% chance of a rate hike in December.

Over in the United States, investor confidence of a rate cut there held firm despite comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a slate of economic data overnight that showed services sector activity slowed in November after posting gains in recent months.

Powell on Wednesday said the economy is stronger now than the central bank had expected in September when it began reducing interest rates, and appeared to signal his support for a slower pace of interest-rate cuts ahead.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 106.31.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were mostly stable on Thursday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day, with investors waiting to see what the producer group would do next on supply cuts while also monitoring geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $72.37 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while US crude futures were at $68.61 a barrel, up 7 cents, or 0.10%. Both benchmarks fell nearly 2% on Wednesday.

This is an intra-day update

