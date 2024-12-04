AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 161.50 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.05%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.88%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.1%)
FCCL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.35%)
FFBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
NBP 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.73%)
OGDC 192.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.97%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.48 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.14%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.65%)
TREET 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.66%)
TRG 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 28.8 (0.26%)
BR30 33,908 Increased By 258 (0.77%)
KSE100 104,799 Increased By 240 (0.23%)
KSE30 32,426 Increased By 60.6 (0.19%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 4, 2024 Updated December 4, 2024 10:58am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.77, a gain of Re0.10 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar recovered from a three-week low versus the yen on Wednesday and held its ground against other major rivals as traders pondered the chances of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut this month.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six top counterparts including the yen and the euro, added 0.07% to 106.39 at 0120 GMT.

The US dollar added 0.18% to 149.90 yen, continuing its recovery after dipping to 148.65 yen in the previous session for the first time since Oct. 11.

The US dollar got some support on Tuesday after data showed US job openings increased moderately in October while layoffs declined, even as Federal Reserve officials on the day did not provide definitive guidance on what they intend to do at the conclusion of their next policy meeting in two weeks’ time.

Traders are waiting for crucial monthly payrolls data on Friday for more steer on the rates outlook, while a private payrolls report due later on Wednesday will offer something of a preview.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, firmed on Wednesday as market participants weighed up geopolitical tensions and the prospect of OPEC+ extending supply cuts against weaker demand.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.78 a barrel by 0440 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.08.

On Tuesday, Brent posted its biggest gain in two weeks, rising 2.5%.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories