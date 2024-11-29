AGL 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.03 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.12%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.42%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.65%)
DFML 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
FCCL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.43%)
FFBL 75.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
HUBC 109.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.33%)
KEL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
KOSM 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
MLCF 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
NBP 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.15%)
OGDC 195.52 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (0.98%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.43%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 168.71 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (2.97%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.67%)
SEARL 87.33 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.47%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.82%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.06%)
TREET 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (8.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,857 Increased By 80.9 (0.75%)
BR30 32,726 Increased By 492.1 (1.53%)
KSE100 100,896 Increased By 812.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 31,306 Increased By 112.7 (0.36%)
Nov 29, 2024
Markets

KSE-100 sustains positive momentum above 100,000 amid continued buying

  • Banking and energy stocks leading the rally
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 03:01pm

The benchmark KSE-100 Index sustained its positive momentum on Friday, building on the 100,000 milestone achieved a day ago.

Investor optimism remained at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), driving the buying spree during the intra-day trading.

At 2:55pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 100,612.15 level, an increase of 529.38 points or 0.53%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery sectors.

Index-heavy stocks including ATRL, HUBCO, SSGC, PPL, OGDC, MEBL, NBP and MCB traded in the green territory.

The PSX made history on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled above the 100,000 level for the first time, continuing a remarkable turnaround after it had plunged earlier in the week due to violent protests in Islamabad.

Experts say a combination of exchange rate stability, a transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing have been just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.

Globally, Asian shares slipped on Friday while the yen was aiming for its best week in four months as strong local inflation data had traders favouring an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Overnight, trading in US equities and Treasuries was closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving little lead for Asia.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% and was down 0.5% for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7% as the yen surged after Tokyo’s inflation data. Data showed core consumer prices in Japan’s capital accelerated in November and stayed above the central bank’s 2% target in a sign of broadening price pressure.

This is an intra-day update

