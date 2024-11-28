AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.05 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.94%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (11.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
DGKC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (4.34%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FFL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
HUBC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.02%)
NBP 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
OGDC 190.60 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.23%)
PAEL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.3%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 159.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (4.54%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.13%)
PTC 19.31 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (9.1%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.56%)
TOMCL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.04%)
TPLP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
TREET 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TRG 58.33 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (4.09%)
UNITY 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,847 Increased By 578.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 31,112 Increased By 80 (0.26%)
Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 11:23am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11am, the currency was hovering at 277.93, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the euro clung to its sharpest rise in four months on Thursday following hawkish remarks from a central bank policymaker, while the yen powered toward its strongest week in three months on growing bets Japan could hike interest rates in December.

The moves stalled the dollar’s resurgence ahead of what is likely to be thin trade through the rest of the week due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The moves, combined with what traders said was an ebbing in corporate dollar buying once they had satisfied month-end needs, sent the dollar broadly lower and the US dollar index dropped by nearly 0.8% overnight to sit at 106.13.

Overnight US yields fell, adding to downward pressure on the dollar, after data showed US personal consumption expenditure in line with expectations with a 0.2% monthly increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower in Asian trading on Thursday, after a surprise jump in US gasoline stocks ahead of the nation’s Thanksgiving holiday sparked worry over demand in the top consumer of the motor fuel.

Brent crude futures fell by 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.79 per barrel by 0220 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were a cent lower at $68.71 a barrel.

Trading is expected to be light due to US holiday.

This is an intra-day update

