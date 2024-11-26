AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.12 (-3.14%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.21%)
DFML 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.87%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-5.23%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.74%)
FFBL 70.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.9%)
FFL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
HUBC 106.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.93%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.29%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.99%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.88%)
NBP 68.19 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (6.53%)
OGDC 182.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.32 (-5.35%)
PAEL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
PPL 144.35 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-6.31%)
PRL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.84%)
PTC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.79%)
SEARL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.62%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.8%)
TOMCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.35%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-4.62%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,195 Decreased By -309.6 (-2.95%)
BR30 29,963 Decreased By -1263.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 95,664 Decreased By -2416.2 (-2.46%)
KSE30 29,778 Decreased By -780.5 (-2.55%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

BR Web Desk Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 02:28pm

The World Bank has offered Pakistani authorities technical assistance to enhance the budget-making process and adopt effective debt management mechanism.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb with Najy Benhassine, Country Director of the World Bank, and his team at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of collaboration with the World Bank to support Pakistan’s economic reforms and development agenda.

The minister appreciated the World Bank’s financial and technical assistance across various sectors and reiterated the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, sustainable growth, and efficient resource utilization.

“Discussions focused on the establishment of a robust and transparent tax policy framework to enhance revenue mobilization and improve compliance while ensuring equitable taxation,” read the statement.

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

The World Bank team also offered “technical assistance to streamline the budget-making process, adopting modern practices to improve transparency and accountability in public financial management, an effective debt management mechanism to ensure fiscal sustainability and reduce risks”.

During the meeting, issues related to the Agricultural Income Tax Regime and GST harmonisation in coordination with provinces and enhanced focus on an active role of the National Tax Council also came under discussion, read the statement.

Najy Benhassine appreciated the government’s reform initiatives and assured continued support from the World Bank in key areas identified during the discussions.

Govt, World Bank review implementation progress of DEEP worth $78m

He reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to “assisting Pakistan in addressing economic challenges and achieving its developmental objectives”.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s support and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to implement reforms aimed at sustainable economic progress.

The Finance Secretary and senior officers of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.

World Bank Finance Division Najy Benhassine Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan’s budget Agricultural Income Tax Regime GST harmonisation

Comments

200 characters

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Extremism is not peaceful protest, says PM Shehbaz as PTI supporters march towards Zero Point

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Read more stories