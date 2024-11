Violent clashes: PTI supporters reach D-Chowk amid tear gas shelling

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Tuesday as tear gas shelling was used by the police to stop their sit-in which the party plans to hold until its founder Imran Khan is released.

The party is also protesting alleged tampering in the February polls and a recent government-backed constitutional amendment.

Bushra Bibi, Imran’s wife and a key aide, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of the PTI stronghold Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, led the march that wound its way into the capital on Tuesday.

The protesters were armed with steel rods, slingshots and sticks and were setting fire to trees and grass as they marched. Reuters witnesses heard firing around the protests though it was not clear who was responsible.

On Monday night, Pakistan Army was deployed after PTI supporters clashed with the police and killed four Rangers and two police personnel as the party convoys entered the capital city.

The lives were claimed after protesters rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, as per Radio Pakistan.

The report further said that the Pakistan Army was called in under Article 245, and orders have been issued to deal with the miscreants with an iron hand.

Clear orders have also been issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight, the report added.

At least 119 others were injured, and 22 police vehicles were torched in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere in Punjab, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told Reuters.

Two officers were in critical condition, Anwar further said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police personnel by protesters, and directed to immediately identify those involved in the incident and ensure they are brought to justice.

As per Radio Pakistan, the PM said that attacks on police and Rangers, under the guise of a so-called peaceful protest, are condemnable.

PM Shehbaz said the anarchist group seeks bloodshed, emphasising this is not a peaceful protest, but extremism.

On Monday night, thousands of PTI supporters from all over the country led by Gandapur and Bushra, entered the capital amid teargas shelling and baton charge by the police.

The convoys – stretching over 15 kilometres – from all parts of the country crossed Chungi No 26 and were on their way to D-Chowk late Monday night.

The PTI rally, consisting of thousands of supporters, clashed with police and paramilitary forces as they crossed Katti Pahari on the Motorway.

Earlier, addressing the convoy near Hazara Interchange on Monday, Bushra said that the party’s march would not end until Imran was released.

“This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader.”

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

On Monday morning, Barrister Gohar Khan and along with Barrister Saif also held a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Following the meeting, Barrister Gohar described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan’s call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue.

He emphasised that Imran Khan’s stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party’s future course of action.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations surrounding the protest, Barrister Gohar assured reporters that updates would be provided in due course. He further confirmed that discussions were still ongoing but did not offer further details at this time.