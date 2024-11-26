AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-26

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) picked Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha as the head of Sindh High Court’s (SHC’s) Constitutional Benches with a majority of 11 to 4 for a period of two months.

The bench also included Justice Salim Jessar, Justice Omar Sial, Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed, Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro.

The JCP constituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment on Monday held its meeting in the Supreme Court, which was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman of the Judicial Commission Justice Yahya Afridi to consider a single point agenda of formation of Constitutional Benches within the High Court of Sindh.

Judicial Commission nominates all SHC judges for constitutional bench

It was attended Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar (via video link), Justice AminudDin Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice SHC Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, senior puisne judge SHC Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Roshan Khurshid Barucha, Minister of Law Sindh Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, member Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain and member Sindh Bar Council Qurban Ali Malano.

The Commission on November 8, unanimously, endorsed the SHC CJ proposal that all the existing judges of the SHC are nominated to be the judges of Constitutional Benches for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of the cases. The Commission; therefore, allowed this arrangement until 24th November, which has expired yesterday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC SHC Sindh High Court JCP SC judges 26th Constitutional Amendment constitutional benches CJP Yahya Afridi Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha

Comments

200 characters

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

18th Amendment, SC decisions: Aurangzeb advocates for AGP Act revision

Read more stories