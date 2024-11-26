Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) picked Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha as the head of Sindh High Court’s (SHC’s) Constitutional Benches with a majority of 11 to 4 for a period of two months.

The bench also included Justice Salim Jessar, Justice Omar Sial, Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed, Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro.

The JCP constituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment on Monday held its meeting in the Supreme Court, which was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman of the Judicial Commission Justice Yahya Afridi to consider a single point agenda of formation of Constitutional Benches within the High Court of Sindh.

Judicial Commission nominates all SHC judges for constitutional bench

It was attended Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar (via video link), Justice AminudDin Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice SHC Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, senior puisne judge SHC Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Roshan Khurshid Barucha, Minister of Law Sindh Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, member Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain and member Sindh Bar Council Qurban Ali Malano.

The Commission on November 8, unanimously, endorsed the SHC CJ proposal that all the existing judges of the SHC are nominated to be the judges of Constitutional Benches for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of the cases. The Commission; therefore, allowed this arrangement until 24th November, which has expired yesterday.

