AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,495 Increased By 50 (0.48%)
BR30 31,202 Increased By 12.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs4,300 in Pakistan

Published 25 Nov, 2024 04:43pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined significantly on Monday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was down by Rs4,300 to clock in at Rs278,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,683 after it recorded a decrease of Rs3,657, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs282,700.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,672 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $43 during the day.

Silver prices lowered by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,400 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Internationally, gold prices eased on Monday from a three-week high hit earlier in the session as investors booked profits and traders adjusted their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, awaiting further data to assess the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,695.79 per ounce as of 0246 GMT.

US gold futures shed 0.5% to $2,697.90.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates spot gold prices Gold trade gold rate LME gold Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs4,300 in Pakistan

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices steady as Russia, Iran tensions fuel supply fears

Read more stories