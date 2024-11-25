Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Bushra Bibi, wife of the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-premier Imran Khan said on Monday that the party’s march would not end until Imran was released, Aaj News reported.

While addressing supporters at a stop near the Hazara Interchange, Bushra said, “This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader.”

Bushra is part of the convoy led by KP Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

On Sunday, thousands of charged loyalists of Imran, from across the country, launched the “decisive” long march towards the federal capital, removing all the barricades set up by the government to stop their way.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

In a bid to foil the long march, the police also arrested hundreds of PTI supporter from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as residents took to the streets in big numbers to voice strong support to Imran’s final call, pressing the government to meet their three demands – release of PTI political members from jails, abolishment of 26th controversial Constitutional Amendment and return of PTI’s “stolen mandate.”

Scores of protesters and some policemen were injured during clashes between police and PTI protesters, as protesters pelted stone at law enforcers at Dhok Kala Khan, Khana Pul and Faizabad areas of Rawalpindi.