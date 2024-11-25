Govt says policeman killed near Hakla; PTI protesters enter Islamabad limits

Punjab Police on Monday claimed that a policeman had lost his life during clashes with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters near Hakla Interchange.

“Muzafargarh Police Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, who had sustained serious injuries after being tortured by the “miscreants” near Hakla Interchange, has succumbed to his wounds,” the Punjab Police said on X.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwer paid tribute to the slain police officer while reiterating that the Punjab Police will ensure compliance with the country’s Constitution and law at any cost.

“The department will ensure the welfare of the family of the martyred policeman,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the death of the policeman and ordered that those responsible be identified, and punished according to the law.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the constable and expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family.

“Constable Mubasher attained the high status of martyrdom while performing his duty,” Naqvi said in a post on X shared by the interior ministry. He added that the protesters who resorted to violence will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur entered Islamabad’s limits.

Addressing the convoy near Hazara Interchange earlier in the day, Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI’s founding chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan said on Monday that the party’s march would not end until Imran was released.

“This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader.”

Bushra is part of the convoy led by KP Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

On Sunday, thousands of charged loyalists of Imran, from across the country, launched the “decisive” long march towards the federal capital, removing all the barricades set up by the government to stop their way.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

In a bid to foil the long march, the police also arrested hundreds of PTI supporters from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as residents took to the streets in big numbers to voice strong support for Imran’s final call, pressing the government to meet their three demands – release of PTI political members from jails, abolishment of 26th controversial Constitutional Amendment and return of PTI’s “stolen mandate.”

Scores of protesters and some policemen were injured during clashes between police and PTI protesters, as protesters pelted stone at law enforcers at Dhok Kala Khan, Khana Pul and Faizabad areas of Rawalpindi.