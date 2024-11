PERTH: India declared their second innings closed at 487-6 late on day three of the first Test in Perth on Sunday, setting Australia a record victory target of 534.

Jaiswal slams unbeaten 90 as India seize control against Australia

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 161 and Virat Kohli scored 100 not out, while spinner Nathan Lyon was the only multiple wicket-taker for the hosts with 2-96 off 39 overs. Reuters