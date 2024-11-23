AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India extend day two lead, reach 84-0 at tea

Reuters Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 01:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: India reached 84 without loss at tea on day two of the first test in Perth, extending their lead on Saturday to 130 runs as Australia’s pacemen failed to replicate their earlier success.

The hosts bowled India out for 150 on day one in conditions conducive to seam bowling, before being skittled for 104 themselves in the first session courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul skilfully negotiated the new ball, defending and working singles with an ease which suggested the pitch had lost some of its demons.

The shot of the day came in the 13th over when Rahul executed a gloriously timed straight drive past bowler Pat Cummins to the boundary.

Not to be outdone, Jaiswal punished the Australia captain for bowling too short, floating an upper-cut over the wicket-keeper that the crowd would be more accustomed to seeing from the Perth Scorchers in a Twenty20.

India fight back against Australia as 17 wickets tumble on opening day

Mitchell Starc, who had top-scored for the hosts with 26, bowled with good pace but struggled to threaten the India openers, as a period of calm washed over the game after 17 wickets tumbled on the first day.

To deliver the penultimate over of the second session, Cummins turned to Marnus Labuschagne who ambitiously opted for a medium-pace bumper barrage instead of his usual leg-spin.

Jaiswal and Rahul safely reached the break unbeaten on 42 and 34 respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST Perth Test

Comments

200 characters

India extend day two lead, reach 84-0 at tea

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut, security sources say

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Read more stories