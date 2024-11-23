AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia toil as India take charge in Perth

Reuters Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 03:27pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul wore down Australia’s bowlers on Saturday to take their team to 172 without loss at stumps on day two of the first test in Perth, extending the touring side’s lead to 218 runs.

The hosts were skittled for 104 in the morning session courtesy of a sublime haul of 5-30 from stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, after India were bowled out for 150 on day one in conditions ideal for seam bowling.

Jaiswal and Rahul ended the day unbeaten on 90 and 62, as the hosts failed to take a wicket in two sessions, a dizzying change of pace from day one when 17 wickets tumbled.

India’s opening duo skilfully negotiated the new ball after lunch, defending and working singles with an ease which suggested the pitch had lost its demons.

The shot of the day came in the 13th over when Rahul executed a gloriously timed straight drive past bowler Pat Cummins to the boundary.

Not to be outdone, Jaiswal punished the Australia captain for bowling too short, floating an upper-cut over the wicketkeeper.

India fight back against Australia as 17 wickets tumble on opening day

The first six came in the final hour, when the 22-year-old Jaiswal lifted Mitchell Starc over fine leg.

The biggest cheer, however, was reserved for the oft-maligned Rahul, who poked Mitchell Marsh to third man to bring up his 16th test fifty.

While Cummins was left searching for answers, and part-timers Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were unable to provide any, an ever-expansive Jaiswal launched spinner Nathan Lyon for a maximum over long on to put a cherry on the tourists’ day.

Earlier, Australia number nine Mitchell Starc scored 26 and was the only batsman to provide any meaningful resistance as Bumrah and Harshit Rana (3-48) took a session to prize out the final three wickets.

Bumrah claimed his 11th test five-wicket haul with his first ball of the day, pitching back-of-a-length and seaming away from Alex Carey (21) who nicked to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Before he was rushed by Rana to present a simple catch to Pant, Starc copped body blows to the helmet and shoulder in a 112-ball stay, persevering and showing intent that had been missing from his side’s specialist batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST Perth Test

Comments

200 characters

Australia toil as India take charge in Perth

Balochistan’s road infrastructure: Govt sets 3-year timeline for Rs400bn projects

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEP: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut, security sources say

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Read more stories