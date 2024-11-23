AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Australia all out for 104 in first test against India

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2024 10:33am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: Australia were bowled out for 104 on Saturday after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 11th five-wicket haul to help India to a 46-run lead at lunch on day two of the first test in Perth.

Stand-in skipper Bumrah (5-30) set the tone with his first ball of the morning, which pitched back-of-a-length and seamed away from left-hander Alex Carey (21) to keeper Rishabh Pant.

On a mayhem-filled 17-wicket first day, India were bowled out for 150 in two sessions, but Bumrah inspired a magnificent comeback to have Australia reeling at 67-7 by stumps.

Debutant Harshit Rana (3-48) claimed the second wicket of day two, bowling short and fast to tail-ender Nathan Lyon (five) who could only slice the ball as far as KL Rahul at gully.

Overnight batsman Mitchell Starc, who went on to make 26, deprived Bumrah of a career-best haul when he edged between Pant and first slip, then threw caution to the wind slapping Rana to the midwicket fence.

India fight back against Australia as 17 wickets tumble on opening day

Starc copped blows to the helmet and shoulder in a 112-ball stay, persevering and showing resilient intent that was missing from the recognised batsmen.

The 34-year-old combined for 25 runs with a cautious Josh Hazlewood (seven not out), farming the strike when necessary.

But Rana brought the resistance to an end, rushing top-scorer Starc into a shot that was skied to Pant.

