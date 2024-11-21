AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 130.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.71%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.95%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFBL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (9.17%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.15%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TOMCL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.47%)
TRG 62.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
BR100 10,344 Increased By 157.8 (1.55%)
BR30 31,465 Increased By 128.4 (0.41%)
KSE100 96,668 Increased By 1121.7 (1.17%)
KSE30 29,972 Increased By 394.3 (1.33%)
Markets

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 12:36pm

Buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 gained over 1,100 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 12:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering 96,702.04, an increase of 1,155.59 points or 1.21%.

Buying was observed in automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and refinery sectors. Stocks including NRL, HASCOL, PSO, EFERT, HBL and NBP traded positively.

Experts said the buying was witnessed as investors’ concerns regarding the political protest scheduled for November 24 eased.

The stock market has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, on account of positive macroeconomic indicators and projections of a further reduction in key policy rates.

On Wednesday, profit-taking was observed at the PSX as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by 310 points to settle at 95,546.45.

Globally, Asian equities fell on Thursday after AI darling Nvidia disappointed investors with a subdued revenue forecast, while the dollar firmed and bitcoin hit a record high in anticipation of US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies.

Prevailing geopolitical concerns following the escalating conflict in Ukraine earlier this week led safe-haven assets higher, including gold and government bonds.

The spotlight though was on earnings from the world’s most valuable firm Nvidia, which projected its slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, sending its shares lower.

Nasdaq futures slipped 0.47%, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.3%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.23%, with tech heavy Taiwan stocks down 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%.

In another key development, Gautam Adani, the billionaire chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group and one of the world’s richest people, was indicted in New York over his role in a $265 million bribery scheme, according to US prosecutors.

This is an intra-day update

