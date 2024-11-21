AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up 2% after Russia-Ukraine missile exchange, outweighing US crude stock rises

Reuters Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 07:19pm

LONDON: Oil prices climbed more than 2% on Thursday as Russia and Ukraine launched missiles at each other, overshadowing the impact of a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose $1.48, or 2.03%, to $74.29 by 1158 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.53, or 2.23%, to $70.28.

Ukraine fired British cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday, the latest Western weapon it has been permitted to use in such a way, a day after it fired U.S. missiles.

Kyiv’s air force said Russia responded Thursday morning, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine, the first time Moscow has used such a powerful, long-range missile during the war.

Russia has said the use of Western weapons to strike its territory far from the border would be a major escalation in the conflict. Kyiv says that in order to defend itself it must be able to strike Russian bases used to support Moscow’s invasion, which entered its 1,000th day this week.

“For oil, the risk is if Ukraine targets Russian energy infrastructure, while the other risk is uncertainty over how Russia responds to these attacks,” said ING analysts in a note.

Oil prices firm

China on Thursday announced policy measures to boost trade, including support for energy product imports, amid worries over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ may push back output increases again when it meets on Dec. 1 due to weak global oil demand, said three OPEC+ sources familiar with the discussions.

The production group, which combines the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, pumps around half the world’s oil. It had initially planned to gradually reverse production cuts from late 2024 and through 2025.

However, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said even if OPEC+ cuts remain, oil supply will still exceed demand in 2025.

Weighing on the market was a rise in U.S. crude inventories of 545,000 barrels to 430.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 15, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

Gasoline inventories last week rose more than forecast, while distillate stockpiles posted a larger-than-expected draw, according to the Energy Information Administration data.

OPEC+ Brent crude Oil WTI International Atomic Energy Agency WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil up 2% after Russia-Ukraine missile exchange, outweighing US crude stock rises

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Read more stories