Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to identify suitable sites for the establishment of Model Special Economic Zones for the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Senior officials and representatives from relevant institutions, including the Board of Investment (BOI), attended the meeting chaired by the planning minister to review the progress.

The BOI presented a comprehensive briefing, outlining potential sites and associated policy requirements for SEZs.

In his remarks, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgency of enhancing government-to-government (G2G) collaboration with China, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to providing land for Chinese industries.

He explained that infrastructure development, market access, and zone management would be undertaken by Chinese companies, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of establishing a one-window facility to streamline processes for investors, ensuring their ease and convenience.

He warned against any delays in equipping these zones with essential infrastructure and services, stating that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The minister emphasized proactive engagement with Chinese companies, mandating monthly review meetings to address their concerns and expedite progress.

He also reassured participants of the government’s unwavering commitment to the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

“We will not allow any entity to disrupt the strong bond of Pak-China friendship or hinder our mutual development goals,” he affirmed.

The meeting concluded with directives to fast-track actionable plans, reinforcing the government’s vision of leveraging SEZs as catalysts for economic growth and industrial development in Pakistan.