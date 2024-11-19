Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

As Karachi hosts the 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-24) at the Expo Centre from November 19 (today) to 22, 2024, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has imposed a seven-day ban on protests and rallies in the port city.

As per the notification, the ban, under Section 144, was imposed on a request from the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range.

During the expo, all protests, sit-ins, rallies, and gatherings of more than five people are banned across the city.

Meanwhile, DIG Traffic Ahmad Cheema announced comprehensive traffic diversions for the duration of the exhibition.

Key changes include: Closure of Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hassan Square to Stadium; Roads connecting University Road and Stadium Road to Expo Centre will be closed from November 19-22.

Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road will be restricted from 7am to 7pm;

Heavy and commercial vehicles, including water tankers, will be banned from Karsaz Road.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the event, which will feature international seminars, defense technology demonstrations, and business networking through B2B and B2G engagements.

A special Karachi Show is scheduled at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 21.

Moreover, the expo will feature participation from 55 nations, including Iran and the United Kingdom.