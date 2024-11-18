AGL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DFML 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.67%)
FCCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
FFBL 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.59%)
FFL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.77%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
OGDC 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
PPL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.34%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.88%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-5.9%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.73%)
UNITY 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 0.7 (0.01%)
BR30 31,154 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.05%)
KSE100 94,733 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 29,379 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.11%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win toss, bat in final T20 against Australia

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2024 01:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HOBART: Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20 against Australia in Hobart on Monday.

The hosts have already wrapped up the series after winning a rain-hit match in Brisbane by 29 runs and then in Sydney by 13 runs.

Pakistan made three changes with captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan apparently resting and Agha leading the team for the first time.

Johnson bags five as Australia beat Pakistan to seal T20 series

Sahibzada Farhan is set to move up the order and open alongside Babar Azam with Haseebullah Khan keeping wicket.

Seamer Jahandad Khan comes in to make his debut in place of Naseem Shah.

Australia named an unchanged side.

Teams

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) Shawn Craig (AUS)

TV Umpire: Donovan Koch (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Pakistan Naseem Shah Mohammad Rizwan Hobart Salman Agha PAKISTAN VS AUSTRALIA T20 series T20 against Australia

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan win toss, bat in final T20 against Australia

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Cargo ship unloads its containers: Direct Pak-BD route marks rebuilding ties

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module to avoid lengthy refund processes

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Read more stories