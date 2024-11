BEIRUT: A strike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs after the Israeli military put out a call for people in the area to evacuate, AFPTV showed on Friday, airing images of fires and smoke.

Israel hits Beirut again, ceasefire terms in focus

The evacuation order posted on X by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents “near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah” to move out, warning of imminent strikes in the Ghobeiry area.