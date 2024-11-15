AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
AIRLINK 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
HUBC 110.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
NBP 61.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.15%)
OGDC 194.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.64%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TOMCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TREET 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.59%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,644 Increased By 452.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 29,391 Increased By 189.5 (0.65%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as auto, bank shares gain

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 09:42am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday as a weaker yen lifted automakers, and financial stocks gained after raising their annual profit forecasts.

The Nikkei was up 0.8% at 38,842.13 by the midday break but is set to lose 2.4% for the week.

The broader Topix had climbed 0.86% to 2,724.35 but is on course to post a 1.49% weekly loss.

“The yen’s weakness has lifted Japanese shares,” Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory said.

“Gains in European shares and Wall Street’s weak finish overnight suggest that funds that were flown into U.S. equities excessively in Trump trades are now reallocated to other regions.”

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened investors’ hopes for another interest rate cut this year by saying the U.S. central bank need not rush to ease monetary policy.

Japan’s Nikkei ekes out gains on softer yen in choppy trade

The yen was 0.1% lower at 156.38 per dollar, nearing a territory that triggered intervention from Japanese authorities in the past.

A weaker yen tends to boost exporters’ shares, as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Japan’s three major banks increased after they raised their annual profit forecasts to all-time highs on Thursday, fuelled by robust lending demand and higher margins following a July interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Mizuho Financial Group jumped 6.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 1.2% and 1.13%, respectively.

Toyota Motor gained 2% and Honda Motor rose 2.3%.

Nissan Motor climbed 4.7% after Japan’s Diamond Online magazine reported that activist investor Oasis Management had taken a stake in the automaker.

Nissan is poised to post a 6.5% weekly gain after a filing earlier this week showed that an entity related to activist investor Effissimo Capital Management had taken a stake in the company.

