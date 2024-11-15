AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-15

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

Hassan Abbas Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has passed the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2024 in the provincial assembly with a majority vote, accepting all amendments proposed by the opposition. Interestingly, the ruling party’s coalition partner, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), vehemently opposed the bill, and even staged a walkout from the assembly in protest.

The bill’s passage marks a significant development, considering the PPP’s strong objections. Despite their opposition, the Punjab government successfully pushed the bill through, demonstrating its determination to implement the agricultural income tax reforms.

The Punjab Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, approved the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024 with a majority vote. Despite opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a coalition partner, the bill passed.

Importance of open discussion on implementing agri tax emphasized

PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani expressed dissatisfaction, stating the government didn’t take them into confidence, leading to their walkout protest. Gillani emphasized that the opposition’s amendments were accepted, but they still deemed the agricultural income tax an “economic murder” of farmers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman responded to the opposition, stating that the government aims to bring reforms to agriculture and livestock through this bill, ensuring Punjab’s farmers will receive support

The Punjab Agricultural Income Tax Bill will come into effect in 2025. High-income farmers will face a super tax. Late payment penalties include a 0.1% daily fine on unpaid tax amounts.

After the passage of the bill farmers having income of less than Rs 12 lac have to pay Rs 10,000 fine. Farmers earning less then Rs 4 crore have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. Farmers earning more than Rs 4 crore have to pay Rs 50,000 fine.

The Punjab Assembly has passed the Registration Amendment Bill 2024 and approved the rules granting the Chief Minister’s Advisor the authority to speak in the House, with a majority vote. After completing the agenda, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan prorogue the session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Punjab assembly Punjab government Farmers FBR PMLN agriculture income tax Agriculture tax Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Punjab farmers Amendment bill Punjab Agricultural Income Tax 2024

Comments

200 characters

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories