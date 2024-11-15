AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Woman held for performing 'Golden Umrah'

NNI Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: Police in Karachi on Thursday arrested a woman, who had stolen 20 tolas of gold from her neighbour’s home and sold it before heading to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with her husband.

Prior to that, police had arrested Shehnaz’s husband Imran.

Baghdadi Police officials said that a case of 20 tola gold jewellery theft was registered at the police station on October 27. “The police arrested accused Imran on intelligence information, who said that his wife Shehnaz had committed the gold theft,” an official said.

“Police arrested the accused woman and recovered three tola gold from her possession along with Rs 1.5 million cash,” official said.

“She committed theft in the neighbouring home in absence of the family. She sold 17 tola gold and with that money she went to perform Umrah pilgrimage,” police said.

Officials said that the police were further investigating into the incident and conducting raids for further recovery and arrest of the accomplices in the crime.

