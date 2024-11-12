AGL 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.17%)
AIRLINK 127.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
DCL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.13%)
FFBL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.69%)
MLCF 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.84%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 194.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-1.69%)
PAEL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.03%)
PPL 151.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.24%)
PTC 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 79.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.66%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TREET 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,923 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.5%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,337 Decreased By -311 (-0.33%)
KSE30 28,862 Decreased By -156 (-0.54%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SBL (Samba Bank Limited) 11.00 Increased By ▲ 2.61%

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

BR Web Desk Published 12 Nov, 2024 10:19am

Saudi National Bank (SNB) has terminated the process for the sale of its equity stake in the bank.

The development was shared by Samba Bank, a subsidiary of SNB, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have been notified that after completion of due diligence and an exploration for the sale of its shares in Samba Bank Limited (Samba Pakistan), the Saudi National Bank, as the majority shareholder of Samba Pakistan are terminating the process for the sale of SNB’s equity stake in Samba Pakistan,” read the notice.

Earlier in April, Bank Alfalah Limited (BAHL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, submitted a public announcement of its intention to acquire a majority stake in Samba Bank Limited.

“We would like to inform that M/s Arif Habib Limited, manager to the offer, has submitted the public announcement of intention to acquire up to 84.51% shares of the target company, held by Saudi National Bank, on behalf of the acquirer,” read the notice.

Following BAHL’s submission, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in May granted its approval to BAHL to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank Limited.

Back in 2021, Samba Bank had received firm intention from a consortium comprising participating members of the management of Samba Bank Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, and Gulf Islamic Investment LLC to acquire control of 852.040 million voting shares, representing 84.51% of paid-up capital of the bank.

However, that deal did not pan out.

bank alfalah samba bank PSX banking sector psx companies companies listed on PSX Saudi National Bank Samba Bank Limited SNB banking services pakistan banking sector PSX notices Samba Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices hold their ground after falling on China stimulus

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

Read more stories