AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFBL 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.81 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.91%)
HUMNL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.74%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.01 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,866 Increased By 24.3 (0.25%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,874 Increased By 353.2 (0.38%)
KSE30 28,835 Increased By 49 (0.17%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win toss, bowl in 2nd ODI against Australia

AFP Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 10:27am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl in the second of a three-game one-day series against Australia in Adelaide on Friday.

The hosts lead 1-0 after a tense two-wicket win in Melbourne on Monday.

Pakistan named an unchanged side with fast bowler Naseem Shah declared fit after leaving the field during the first match, apparently with cramp.

Pakistan will make a strong comeback in second ODI: Naseem Shah

Australia made one change with veteran Josh Hazlewood returning in place of Sean Abbott to join his long-time pace partners Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short again open the batting in the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head and will be keen to make their mark after falling cheaply in the opening match.

Teams

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Dave Gilbert (AUS)

Babar Azam Pat Cummins Adelaide Mohammad Rizwan pakistan vs australia ODI

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan win toss, bowl in 2nd ODI against Australia

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories