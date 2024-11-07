AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
World

Biden says ‘bring down the temperature,’ promises peaceful US transition

  • Addresses US nation after Trump’s decisive election win
Reuters Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 10:01pm
Photo: AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there would be a peaceful transition of power after Republican Donald Trump won the White House and urged Americans to “bring down” the temperature.

“You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature,” he said in a Rose Garden address.

Biden set to address nation after Trump’s decisive US election win

“I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose.”

