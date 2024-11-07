AGL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
AIRLINK 129.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.32%)
BOP 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.31%)
CNERGY 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
DFML 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.11%)
DGKC 86.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.42%)
FCCL 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
FFBL 65.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
HUMNL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.43%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
KOSM 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.55%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.69%)
NBP 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
OGDC 182.50 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.97%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.63%)
PPL 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.82%)
PRL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.5%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,831 Increased By 36.8 (0.38%)
BR30 29,959 Increased By 311.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 92,505 Increased By 483.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 28,755 Increased By 90.1 (0.31%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates logs $2.5bn half-year profit amid Mideast crises

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 02:24pm

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates Group announced half-year profits of $2.5 billion on Thursday, citing robust demand despite conflicts in the Middle East.

The airline group, operating from the world’s busiest airport for international traffic, has faced regional disruptions due to the conflicts, but has expanded its network elsewhere.

Pre-tax profits of 10.4 billion dirhams ($2.8 billion) in the six months to September were a record for the group, but were subject to the United Arab Emirates’ new 9.0 percent corporate tax for the first time.

“We expect customer demand to remain strong for the rest of 2024-25, and we look forward to increasing our capacity to grow revenues,” group chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

“The outlook is positive,” he said, with more aircraft expected to join the fleet and expanded facilities for dnata, Emirates’ ground services arm.

Emirates flights to Israel, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Iran – a close neighbour of the UAE – have all been affected by conflicts stemming from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which erupted in October last year.

However, Emirates, one of the world’s leading long-haul carriers, also increased flights to eight destinations in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Group revenue rose 5.0 percent to $19.3 billion on “consistently strong customer demand across business divisions, and across regions”, the statement said.

Emirates Group books record $5.1bn annual profit

Emirates group closed the financial half-year with cash reserves of $11.9 billion, down from $12.8 billion in March.

It paid a previously announced $540 million dividend to its owner, the government of Dubai – one of the UAE’s seven sheikhdoms.

emirates Dubai Emirates Group

Comments

200 characters

Emirates logs $2.5bn half-year profit amid Mideast crises

IMF team to check progress on EFF shortly

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Read more stories