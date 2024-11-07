AGL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
AIRLINK 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.23%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
FCCL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
FFBL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.95%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.74%)
HUMNL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.97%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.52%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.37%)
MLCF 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
OGDC 182.77 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.12%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
PPL 148.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PRL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 69.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 52.40 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.05%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,850 Increased By 55.8 (0.57%)
BR30 30,039 Increased By 391.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,448 Increased By 426.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 28,779 Increased By 114.3 (0.4%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 10:43am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 277.85, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar hung just off a four-month high on Thursday as the market continued to digest Republican Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential election, while investors eyed several central bank decisions that will be topped off by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points later in the day, and the market focus will be on any clues suggesting the US central bank could skip a cut in December.

Last week’s October jobs report came in weaker than expected, raising questions over the degree of softness in the labour market, though this data was clouded by the impact of recent hurricanes and labour strikes.

The Fed’s decision comes on the back of the US presidential election, with a victory by Trump fuelling questions over whether the bank may proceed to reduce rates at a slower and shallower pace.

Markets now see about a 70% chance the Fed will also cut rates next month, down from 77% on Tuesday, according to the CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday following a sell-off triggered by the U.S. presidential election, as risks to oil supply from a Trump presidency and a hurricane building in the Gulf Coast outweighed a stronger US dollar and higher inventories.

Brent crude oil futures were up 65 cents, or 0.87%, at $75.57 per barrel by 0400 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 54 cents or 0.75% to $72.23.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Oil prices rise as investors eye US election fallout

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Read more stories